Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Not in Saturday's lineup
Altherr is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Altherr will retreat to the bench in favor of Nick Williams after starting the past five games. Over 29 appearances this season, Altherr is hitting just .212/.313/.388 with three home runs, 18 RBI and 26 strikeouts.
