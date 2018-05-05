Altherr is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Altherr will retreat to the bench in favor of Nick Williams after starting the past five games. Over 29 appearances this season, Altherr is hitting just .212/.313/.388 with three home runs, 18 RBI and 26 strikeouts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories