Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Not starting Saturday
Altherr is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Altherr is off to a very slow start through his first 37 plate appearances, hitting .065/.216/.161. He can blame bad luck for a fair portion of that line, however, as his BABIP is just .056. Nick Williams will start in right field in his place Saturday.
