Altherr is out of the starting lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

It appears Altherr can no longer be considered a "regular" in the Philadelphia outfield, as the 27-year-old will now have made just one start in the last seven games. A .179 season-long batting average simply isn't cutting it, though at least some of that can be attributed to poor luck. He's still making a reasonable amount of hard contact, sporting a 35.8 percent hard hit rate, which is within a percent of last season's mark. Altherr also owns a .233 BABIP, which is his lowest of any season in the majors and 95 points lower than his breakout 2017 campaign. Manager Gabe Kapler does not appear inclined to wait for Altherr's luck to turn back around, as he will roll with an outfield composed of Rhys Hoskins (left), Odubel Herrera (center) and Nick Williams (right) for the fourth consecutive contest, as the Phillies look to take the series from Milwaukee.