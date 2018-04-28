Altherr is not in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.

Altherr had started four straight and six out of seven, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Nick Williams on Saturday. After starting the season 4-for-41, Altherr is now hitting .292/.346/.583 over his last seven games. Expect manager Gabe Kapler to continue riding the hot hand for the time being, though by the end of the season Altherr and Williams could have a similar amount of plate appearances.