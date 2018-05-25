Altherr is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Altherr has started only three of the last seven games for the Phillies as his struggles at the plate continue. The 27-year-old has a .198/.333/.379 line in 141 plate appearances this season but has shown solid plate discipline with 23 walks, nearing his 2017 total of 32 in 412 plate appearances. Nick Williams will bat sixth and start in right field for Philadelphia on Friday.