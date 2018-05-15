Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Out of lineup Tuesday
Altherr is not in the lineup Tuesday in Baltimore.
Nick Williams will get the start in right field in Altherr's place. Altherr has the playing time edge between the two so far, with 125 plate appearances compared to Williams' 78. He also has the edge in wRC+, with an unremarkable 95 which is nonetheless a good deal better than Williams' 74. Despite their struggles, there is at this point no immediate threat to the pair's playing time, unless the Phillies decide to take a chance on one of two interesting but flawed Triple-A outfielders in Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens.
