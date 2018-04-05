Altherr is out of Thursday's lineup against the Marlins.

The Phillies will deploy Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera and Scott Kingery from left to right in the outfield. Altherr has been playing regularly so far this season, but was just 1-for-17 at the dish with a 38.1 percent strikeout rate. The Phillies have enough depth to play the hot hand when a player is slumping like this.