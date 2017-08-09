Altherr is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with his strained right hamstring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies will be cautious with Altherr to avoid having another situation where he aggravates the hamstring injury when he returns to action. Daniel Nava has seen his playing time increase with Altherr sidelined, but he could give way to Rhys Hoskins if the top prospect proves he can handle left field in his current try-out for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.