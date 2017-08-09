Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Out two-to-three weeks
Altherr is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with his strained right hamstring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies will be cautious with Altherr to avoid having another situation where he aggravates the hamstring injury when he returns to action. Daniel Nava has seen his playing time increase with Altherr sidelined, but he could give way to Rhys Hoskins if the top prospect proves he can handle left field in his current try-out for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Returning to DL after aggravating hamstring•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Back in action Thursday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Out with hamstring ailment•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Rides pine Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Launches pair of bombs Friday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Back from DL earlier than expected•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...