Manager Pete Mackanin said Altherr is not in Wednesday's lineup due to a hamstring issue, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was originally thought to be a routine day off for Altherr, but Mackanin noted that it was actually a bothersome hamstring that has the 26-year-old sidelined. It's unclear how serious the issue is at this point, though more should be known following Wednesday's game. He should be considered day-to-day for now, while Daniel Nava will likely man right field for any time he misses.