Altherr went 1-1 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Monday in the win over the Braves.

Altherr came up clutch with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh to push the lead to 3-0. He hit his fifth home run of the season, although he's slashing just .202/.324/.386 through 41 games. Altherr will look to build off this performance moving forward as he attempts to earn more playing time.