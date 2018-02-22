Altherr is expected to shuffle between all three outfield spots for the Phillies this season, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The offseason addition of Carlos Santana bumped Rhys Hoskins to left field, leaving Altherr to share time with Odubel Herrera and Nick Williams in center and right, while being prepared to fill in occasionally in left for Hoskins. "I don't have any problem with it. I'm fine with playing all three. Wherever they want to play me doesn't bother me at all," Altherr said. "They've told me that we'll all get plenty of at-bats and playing time. I don't know how it's all going to work but I'm sure everyone will get plenty of opportunities to get out there." Herrera and Williams are both left-handed hitters, which could leave Altherr on the small side of a platoon across those two positions when the entire quartet is healthy. Even as a semi-regular fixture in the lineup, Altherr should have a path to 400 plate appearances, with an opportunity for more of injuries or prolonged slumps befall the options ahead of him on the depth chart. He narrowly missed hitting 20 homers for the first time as a big-league player in 2017, while putting together a .272/.340/.516 line over 412 trips to the plate.