Altherr is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Altherr will stay on the pine for the series finale as Nick Williams picks up another start in right field. Over the course of nine appearances this season, Altherr is just 2-for-27 with five RBI and 11 strikeouts.

