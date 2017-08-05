Altherr aggravated his hamstring injury Friday night and will return to the disabled list, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Altherr managed seven games in eight days after returning from a hamstring injury July 26, but apparently the injury wasn't fully healed. The severity of the re-injury is unclear at this point, but the Phillies have already decided it will be enough to keep him out for 10 days. Considering what happened when they brought him back early this time, expect the Phillies to play it safe with Altherr down the stretch this season.