Altherr (hamstring) is in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

This will mark Altherr's first start since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 4. Altherr, who's hit .285 with an .893 OPS over 88 games this season, will start in center field and hit sixth Sunday.

