Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Rides pine Tuesday
Altherr is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Altherr has gotten off to an awful start to the season, hitting just .077 in 39 at-bats. To replace him in right field, Nick Williams will enter the lineup once more.
