Altherr is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Altherr failed to collect a hit in two of the past three games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Daniel Nava, fresh off the DL, will replace him in right field for the evening.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast