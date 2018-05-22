Altherr is not in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Altherr will head to the bench for the second straight game after smashing a pinch-hit home run Monday night. The 27-year-old is batting a dismal .202 with five home runs and 23 RBI through 41 games this season. Nick Williams is slated to start in his place.

