Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Sits again Tuesday
Altherr is not in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Altherr will head to the bench for the second straight game after smashing a pinch-hit home run Monday night. The 27-year-old is batting a dismal .202 with five home runs and 23 RBI through 41 games this season. Nick Williams is slated to start in his place.
