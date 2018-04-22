Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Sitting again Sunday
Altherr is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With a .104/.246/.250 slash line through 57 plate appearances this season, Altherr has been sitting more frequently of late with manager Gabe Kapler rolling with Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera and Nick Williams as his outfield on most occasions. Altherr still sees enough action and offers enough upside to warrant holding in NL-only formats, but those in shallower mixed formats may be better off looking at other options to fill out fantasy lineups.
