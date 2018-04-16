Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Smacks three-run homer
Altherr went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Rays.
The blast came in the eighth inning off Andrew Kittredge and stretched the Phillies' lead to seven. Altherr started each of the Phillies' first five games, but his early struggles have seen Nick Williams take on a bigger role. His start Sunday was just his second in the Phillies' last five games. Even after the home run, he's still hitting just .083 with a .464 OPS.
