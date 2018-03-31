Altherr is in the lineup for the third straight game Saturday against the Braves.

The assumption before the season began was that Altherr and Nick Williams would split time in right field, with Williams, the left-handed hitter, preferred to the right-handed Altherr against most righties. Through three games this season, all against right-handed starters, Altherr has received three starts (including one in center field) while Williams has started just once. The Phillies' outfield will have a lot of moving parts, but early indications are that Altherr may have something close to an everyday role. If such a role was guaranteed for Altherr before the season started, he may have been drafted a good deal higher than he was, as he combined a solid batting average (.272) with 19 homers and five steals in 107 games last season.