Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Starts third straight game
Altherr is in the lineup for the third straight game Saturday against the Braves.
The assumption before the season began was that Altherr and Nick Williams would split time in right field, with Williams, the left-handed hitter, preferred to the right-handed Altherr against most righties. Through three games this season, all against right-handed starters, Altherr has received three starts (including one in center field) while Williams has started just once. The Phillies' outfield will have a lot of moving parts, but early indications are that Altherr may have something close to an everyday role. If such a role was guaranteed for Altherr before the season started, he may have been drafted a good deal higher than he was, as he combined a solid batting average (.272) with 19 homers and five steals in 107 games last season.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Up to three homers in spring•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Ready to play anywhere in Phillies' outfield•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Homers for third straight game•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Hits grand slam Monday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Day off Thursday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...