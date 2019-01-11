Altherr avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with Philadelphia on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Altherr took a big step back in 2018, slashing .181/.295/.333 with eight homers and 38 RBI over 105 games. He'll aim to bounce back this year after managing to avoid an arbitration hearing by coming to terms with the Phillies prior to the deadline.