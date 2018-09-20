Altherr went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Altherr is now slashing .333/.407/.708 with two homers and two stolen bases in 11 games since rejoining the Phillies at the start of September. With Nick Williams (shoulder/hand) dinged up, Altherr could continue to see increased opportunities over the final two weeks of the season.