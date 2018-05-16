Altherr is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After going hitless over his past three appearances, Altherr will head to the bench for the second time in three games, allowing Nick Williams to get a look in right field. Even with the current skid, Altherr maintains a .697 OPS for the season, a 48-point edge over Williams' mark. Williams hasn't exhibited many signs of a breakthrough in his recent opportunities, so Altherr still looks fairly secure in an everyday role in the outfield.