Altherr has gone 11-for-46 (.239 average) at the plate with three home runs and two stolen bases across 15 Grapefruit League appearances.

After a slow start to the spring, Altherr seems to heating up as the exhibition schedule is beginning to wind down. He's produced home runs in both of his past two starts and has gathered both of his stolen bases over the last three contests. In a crowded Phillies outfield, it's likely that one of Altherr, Odubel Herrera and Nick Williams will be held out of the lineup each game when all are available and performing effectively enough, but it shouldn't be too difficult for manager Gabe Kapler to find a rotation that ensures each player a healthy amount of at-bats throughout the season.