The Phillies acquired Aaron Combs from the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Tyler Gilbert.

Combs was an eighth-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player draft who allowed two unearned runs with a 13:4 K:BB over 7.2 frames at Single-A Kannapolis in his pro debut. As a reliever who is already 23, he could conceivably move quickly through the Phillies' system if he pitches well.