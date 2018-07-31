Loup was traded to the Phillies for Jacob Waguespack on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Loup has logged a 4.54 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with a career-high 10.6 K/9 across 35.2 innings of relief with the Blue Jays this year. In addition, Loup has cut down on his walk rate this year, and a 3.65 FIP with a .406 BABIP suggests that he's due for some better results over the next couple months.