Phillies' Aaron Loup: Dealt to Phillies
Loup was traded to the Phillies for Jacob Waguespack on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Loup has logged a 4.54 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with a career-high 10.6 K/9 across 35.2 innings of relief with the Blue Jays this year. In addition, Loup has cut down on his walk rate this year, and a 3.65 FIP with a .406 BABIP suggests that he's due for some better results over the next couple months.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Avoids arbitration•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Picks up fourth hold Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Fails to capitalize Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Seeing reduction in usage•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Makes another scoreless appearances Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Earning more opportunities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...