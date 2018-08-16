Loup was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left forearm strain Thursday.

It's unclear as to when Loup suffered this injury, as he was able to finish off a scoreless inning of relief during Wednesday's win against the Red Sox. That marked his fourth appearance with Philadelphia after being traded from the Blue Jays prior to the non-waiver trade deadline last month. The club has yet to comment on a timetable for his recovery, though he will be eligible to come off the DL on Aug. 26. Ranger Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories