Loup (forearm) will be shut down from throwing for two more weeks, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The timeline could be adjusted depending on how his arm is doing, but the expectation is that Loup will avoid throwing for three weeks from the date on which he initially suffered his flexor strain. That would leave Loup in line to return sometime in mid-September, as he'll still have to build his arm strength back up and likely make a few rehab appearances before rejoining the Phillies.