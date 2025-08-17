The Phillies reinstated Nola (rib/ankle) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Washington.

Nola will make his return to the Philadelphia rotation for the first time since mid-May, after he was initially sent to the IL due to a right ankle sprain and was then diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right rib in early June. The veteran righty made enough progress in his recoveries from both injuries to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 1, and after accruing a 2.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he proved that he was ready to return to the big leagues. After covering 5.2 frames and tossing 84 pitches in his final rehab outing for Lehigh Valley, Nola should be capable of handling a typical starter's workload Sunday, and he'll get a soft landing for his return while facing a Nationals squad that has posted a 90 wRC+ as a team since the All-Star break.