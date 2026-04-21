Phillies' Aaron Nola: Allows five runs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nola (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.
Nola was undone by a four-run second inning, as a sinker left over the middle was turned into a three-run homer by Dansby Swanson. It's been a lackluster start for the veteran hurler, who has allowed three-plus runs in four of five starts and owns a 5.06 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 26.2 innings. Nola will look to get back on track in his next outing, which is projected to come over the weekend against Atlanta.
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