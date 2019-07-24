Phillies' Aaron Nola: Allows one earned run

Nola gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk across seven innings during Tuesday's 15-inning 3-2 win at Detroit. He had seven strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.

Nola allowed an unearned run during the first inning thanks to an error, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch, but he responded by firing five shutout frames before surrendering an earned run in the sixth. The 26-year-old gave up four runs in his previous start but has overall been dealing in July with a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB in 32.2 innings. Nola lines up to pitch against the Giants next Tuesday thanks to a pair of scheduled off days.