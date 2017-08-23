Phillies' Aaron Nola: Allows seven runs in loss to Marlins

Nola (9-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks across 6.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Marlins. He struck out seven.

Nola allowed three runs through the first six innings of a tie game, but he unraveled in the seventh and was removed after a three-run home run from Ichiro and a solo shot by Giancarlo Stanton. He pounded the strike zone at a 69 percent clip and induced nine groundball outs, but he simply faded as his pitch count elevated. Nola allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 straight starts into early August, but he has been tagged for 12 earned runs over 11.1 innings in his last two starts. He will look to get back on track Saturday against the Cubs.