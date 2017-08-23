Phillies' Aaron Nola: Allows seven runs in loss to Marlins
Nola (9-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks across 6.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Marlins. He struck out seven.
Nola allowed three runs through the first six innings of a tie game, but he unraveled in the seventh and was removed after a three-run home run from Ichiro and a solo shot by Giancarlo Stanton. He pounded the strike zone at a 69 percent clip and induced nine groundball outs, but he simply faded as his pitch count elevated. Nola allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 straight starts into early August, but he has been tagged for 12 earned runs over 11.1 innings in his last two starts. He will look to get back on track Saturday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Impressive streak snapped Thursday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight in Saturday win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Will start Saturday's game•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: May not start Saturday, but expected to pitch•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Passes Coors Field test•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes loss despite quality outing•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...