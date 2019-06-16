Phillies' Aaron Nola: Bailed out by late comeback

Nola didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over Atlanta, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander was on the hook for his second loss of the season before the Phillies rallied in the ninth inning off Atlanta closer Luke Jackson. Nola has been alternating quality starts with shakier ones since mid-April, a pattern that bodes well for his next outing Thursday against the Nationals, but it's left him with a disappointing 4.89 ERA on the season despite a strong 90:36 K:BB through 81 innings.