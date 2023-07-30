Nola (9-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Nola appeared to be on track for a solid outing Saturday, striking out four of the first six batters he faced through two scoreless innings to open the game. However, the right-hander would then go on to surrender a leadoff home run to Liover Peguero to open the bottom of third before allowing another six runs over the following two innings. It marked Nola's fourth start this season in which he's allowed at least five earned runs and just the second time that he was unable to make it through five innings. On a positive note, he's now recorded at least six strikeouts in five straight starts to only four walks.