Phillies' Aaron Nola: Beats Reds for first win

Nola (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over eight innings in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

He issued two walks to Billy Hamilton of all people but pounded the strike zone most of the night and had the curveball working. Manager Gabe Kapler let him go in this one, leaving Nola out to throw 103 pitches (70 strikes) after limiting him to 68 and 87 pitches in his first two starts. His 13:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season doesn't look all that great, but the 24-year-old has been tough to square up (.161 BAA) and it seems the reins are off. Nola looks like a top-15 starter rest of season, with upside.