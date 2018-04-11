Phillies' Aaron Nola: Beats Reds for first win
Nola (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over eight innings in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.
He issued two walks to Billy Hamilton of all people but pounded the strike zone most of the night and had the curveball working. Manager Gabe Kapler let him go in this one, leaving Nola out to throw 103 pitches (70 strikes) after limiting him to 68 and 87 pitches in his first two starts. His 13:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season doesn't look all that great, but the 24-year-old has been tough to square up (.161 BAA) and it seems the reins are off. Nola looks like a top-15 starter rest of season, with upside.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Shaky in second outing•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Pulled early in first start•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Slated to start Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Ready for season ahead•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes tough-luck loss Monday versus Nationals•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Improves to 8-2 in last 10 at Citizens Bank Park•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...