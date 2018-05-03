Phillies' Aaron Nola: Blanks Marlins on Wednesday

Nola (4-1) picked up the win over the Marlins on Wednesday, giving up four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander retired 17 straight batters at one point, firing 67 of 101 pitches for strikes and generating 16 swinging strikes from the overmatched Marlins hitters, Nola's now delivered five straight quality starts, a streak he'll look to continue Monday at home against the Giants.