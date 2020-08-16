Nola (2-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Mets, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander got into a bit of trouble early, putting Mets on second and third with two outs in the first inning, but Nola then struck out Pete Alonso and didn't allow another runner past second base the rest of the way. He sat down the final 13 batters he faced and finished his night having thrown 66 of 102 pitches for strikes. Nola will take a sparkling 2.05 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 37:4 K:BB through 26.1 innings into his next outing Friday in Atlanta.