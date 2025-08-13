Nola (ankle/rib) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out 11.

Perhaps more importantly than piling up 11 punchouts, Nola was able to stretch out to 84 pitches Tuesday in what may have been his final rehab outing before rejoining the Phillies. The veteran right-hander has worked to a 2.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings in the minor leagues. If Philadelphia decides Nola is ready to be activated from the injured list, he could start as soon as Sunday's series finale in Washington against the division-rival Nationals.