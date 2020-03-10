Phillies' Aaron Nola: Bullpen session coming Thursday
Nola (illness) is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi mentioned that Nola felt better Tuesday and that the plan is for his right-hander to pitch a simulated game on Saturday if things continue to trend upward. A flu bug was responsible for the 26-year-old having to skip his last turn in the rotation against the Yankees on Monday. Nola has made three starts (lasting a total of eight innings) thus far this spring and is on pace to gather two more starts before Opening Day arrives.
