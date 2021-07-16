Nola will return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday against the Yankees, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Nola was scratched from his scheduled start on the final day of the first half due to contact tracing. He never tested positive for the virus himself, however, so his performance shouldn't be significantly impacted going forward.
