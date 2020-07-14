Manager Joe Girardi said Nola is definitely a possibility to start Opening Day, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nola was a late arrival at the Phillies camp because he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but he has cleared the MLB's testing protocol. The right-hander pitched well during Monday's intrasquad game and teammate Zack Wheeler remains uncertain if he'll rejoin the team from paternity. Nola went 12-7 in his fifth campaign in Philadelphia last season, posting a 3.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 229:80 K:BB across 34 starts.