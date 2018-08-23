Phillies' Aaron Nola: Continues Cy Young push

Nola (15-3) fired eight innings of shutout baseball and earned a win Thursday, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking nine in the 2-0 victory against Washington.

Nola was absolutely brilliant Thursday, outdueling fellow Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer in the victory. In his last three starts, the 25-year-old is 3-0 with 25 strikeouts, allowing just one run across 21 innings. His ERA has fallen from 2.28 to a stellar 2.13 during that span. Nola will take on the Nationals again next Tuesday, this time in Philadelphia, as he looks for his fourth consecutive win.