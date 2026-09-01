Nola (6-10) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Nola yielded just one extra-base hit -- a third-inning double that also produced the only run against him. The right-hander did rack up a hefty 104 pitches over his five frames, but he mostly held Arizona in check and extended his streak of allowing two or fewer runs to five straight starts. Nola entered August with a 3-9 record and a 5.61 ERA, but he turned things around considerably during the month, going 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and a 41:12 K:BB across 34 innings spanning six starts. The veteran hurler will look to continue building momentum the next time he takes the mound, which is scheduled to be a home tilt against Atlanta.