Phillies' Aaron Nola: Could start Friday
Nola (illness) won't return to camp until Thursday and could start Friday against the Tigers, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
A flu bug caused Nola to be scratched from his start Monday against the Yankees and will wind up forcing him to skip his turn entirely rather than simply pushing his start back a day or two. He's made three starts (lasting a total of eight innings) thus far this spring and should have time to make two more before Opening Day, though the lost time could potentially mean he's not quite ready to pitch as deep into games as usual for his first start or two.
