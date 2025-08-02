Nola (ankle/rib) made his first rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, allowing three hits and one walk in three scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Nola showed little signs of rust in his first game action since mid-May, pounding the zone for 31 strikes over his 47 pitches. The 32-year-old right-hander is recovering from a sprained ankle and a stress fracture in his rib, and he's likely in line to make another rehab appearance or two before the Phillies consider reinstating him from the injured list. Once Nola is ready to rejoin Philadelphia's rotation, Taijuan Walker will likely revert back to a long-relief role.