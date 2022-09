Nola (10-12) picked up the win in Friday's 9-1 rout of Atlanta, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The Phillies staked the right-hander to a 4-0 lead after two innings, and Nola had little difficulty recording his 17th quality start of the season. He generated 17 swinging strikes on 104 pitches, and the 29-year-old has now won double-digit games while striking out 200-plus batters for the third time in his career, but the first since 2019.