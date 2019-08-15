Phillies' Aaron Nola: Cruises to 11th win

Nola (11-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before Kris Bryant ruined it with a solo shot. Nola now has a 3.09 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 43.2 innings over seven starts since the All-Star break, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Tuesday in Boston.