Phillies' Aaron Nola: Cruises to 11th win
Nola (11-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before Kris Bryant ruined it with a solo shot. Nola now has a 3.09 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 43.2 innings over seven starts since the All-Star break, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Tuesday in Boston.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...