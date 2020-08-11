Nola (1-1) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 over eight innings in a win over the Braves on Monday.

The Phillies put up 10 runs in the first two innings against Atlanta and Nola went into cruise control, with the only blemish being a solo homer off the bat of Travis d'Arnaud. Nola has made just three starts -- he was pushed back earlier in the season after the team's COVID-19 scare -- but he has been great when on the mound (10 hits, 27:2 K:BB in 19.1 innings). The right-hander seems to be getting back to his 2018 ace form and will look to keep it going later this week against the Mets.