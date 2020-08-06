Nola allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out 12 across six innings in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola dominated the Yankees in his first start in 12 days, with the lone run he surrendered coming on a solo shot by Luke Voit. He generated 19 swinging strikes and 18 called strikes on 88 total pitches to match a career-high in strikeouts. This was only Nola's second start of the season due to a realigned schedule, though he has struck out 19 and walked only one in 11.1 innings of work. He's scheduled to take the mound again Monday against Atlanta.