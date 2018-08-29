Phillies' Aaron Nola: Delivers another stellar outing

Nola allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks across seven innings during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Nola exited with a 3-2 lead but the Phillies' bullpen allowed three runs during the ninth inning to cost him his 16th victory of the season. The 25-year-old now has a 2.10 ERA, 0.97 WHIP with 177:47 K:BB heading into Monday's start at Miami.