Phillies' Aaron Nola: Delivers another stellar outing
Nola allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks across seven innings during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.
Nola exited with a 3-2 lead but the Phillies' bullpen allowed three runs during the ninth inning to cost him his 16th victory of the season. The 25-year-old now has a 2.10 ERA, 0.97 WHIP with 177:47 K:BB heading into Monday's start at Miami.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Continues Cy Young push•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans 11 in win against Mets•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Dominating deep into games•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Picks up 13th win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tosses quality outing vs. Miami•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Eight strong innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start